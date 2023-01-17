Google Stadia has received one last game ahead of its imminent closure

Google Stadia will officially shut down in less than two days, on January 19 at 7:59 GMT / 8:59 CET to be exact. But, despite this imminent closure, the developer has decided to grace fans with one last video game, a small project that is regarded as the title that the Stadia team used to test the platform's features with.

Known as Worm Game, the title is essentially Snake, as it asks the player to grow in size by eating a collection of foods all while avoiding one's own growing body that is trailing behind. It has various game modes, including a multiplayer one where the idea is to be the longest and last worm standing, and assuming you have access to a Google account and by extension Stadia, is completely free to play.

The description for Worm Game states: "Play the game that came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world. "Worm Game" is a humble title we used to test many of Stadia's features, starting well before our 2019 public launch, right through 2022. It won't win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a LOT of time playing it, and we thought we'd share it with you. Thanks for playing, and for everything."

There's no word as to what will happen to Worm Game when Stadia shuts down in a couple of days, but it's likely that the game will no longer exist so be sure to take a look at it while you can.