Google Stadia gets 3 limited-time exclusive games

Google announced five more multiplatform titles coming to Stadia in the upcoming months and three of them will be available exclusively on the cloud-based platform for a period of time. There is not a single AAA title in this list, but for a starving store, that's better than nothing. None of the games has a set release date.

Serious Sam Collection is the only game already available on other platforms, and as you may know, the collection includes Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, plus The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions. The other one not coming first to Stadia is Panzer Dragoon: Remake the new version with improved graphics and controls announced first for Nintendo Switch.

Lost Words: Beyond the Page is one of the most interesting and we had the chance to show you a commented gameplay last E3 2019. This is a narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler made of words within the pages of a book written by Rhianna Pratchett.

Herringbone Games describes Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) as a zany 3D tower builder in colourful, spherical worlds. Have physics under control is just the first part of the game because you will also have to defend the tower against wacky enemies.

Spitlings is a multiplayer arcade game for hardcore gamers of old days. Up to four players cooperate on 100 levels, but if only one of them fails, everybody has to start over again. Take a look at the trailer.