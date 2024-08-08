Google shuts down Chromecast production

HQ

When Google presented the new Google TV Streamer 4K, it also announced that an old faithful is now going to the grave. Chromecast, which arrived 11 years ago and became an obvious element in many people's movie and series viewing, has now officially done its job. Right now, only the latest and thus last generation of Chromecast with Google TV is left to buy and when those stocks run out, it is only Google TV Streamer 4K that applies.

However, this does not mean that your Chromecast will stop working just for that, Google has no plans to discontinue the software yet, so you can continue to cast movies and series just as usual.

Will you miss Chromecast?