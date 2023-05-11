Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Google shows off the Pixel Fold

The foldable device clocks in at a staggering £1750.

As promised, as part of the Google I/O event, the technology titan officially lifted the curtain on the Pixel Fold, the company's first foldable smartphone. Powered by a Tensor G2 chip, featuring a 5.8-inch screen when folded and a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, an IPX8 rating for water resistance, a camera setup akin to a regular Pixel device, Android 14 OS support, and two colour options, this device is not set to be a cheap one.

With prices starting at £1,749, this device will absolutely break the bank, but considering you are paying for a FHD+ OLED display that works up to 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, either 256GB or 512GB of memory, a 4,821 mAh battery, fingerprint and face unlock technology, and three rear cameras, you do get a lot of technology for the steep price tag.

As for when the Pixel Fold will actually launch, the phone will start shipping in late June.

