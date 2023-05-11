Google shows off the Pixel Fold

HQ

As promised, as part of the Google I/O event, the technology titan officially lifted the curtain on the Pixel Fold, the company's first foldable smartphone. Powered by a Tensor G2 chip, featuring a 5.8-inch screen when folded and a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, an IPX8 rating for water resistance, a camera setup akin to a regular Pixel device, Android 14 OS support, and two colour options, this device is not set to be a cheap one.

With prices starting at £1,749, this device will absolutely break the bank, but considering you are paying for a FHD+ OLED display that works up to 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, either 256GB or 512GB of memory, a 4,821 mAh battery, fingerprint and face unlock technology, and three rear cameras, you do get a lot of technology for the steep price tag.

As for when the Pixel Fold will actually launch, the phone will start shipping in late June.