Google says that Google is the most searched word on Bing

We've all used Bing or another search engine to get to Google at some point in our lives, but just how common is this across the world? Well, Google recently told a European Union court that Google is "by far" the most searched term on Bing, as reported by Bloomberg.

"We have submitted evidence showing that the most common search query on Bing is by far Google," said lawyer Alfonso Lamadrid. "People use Google because they choose to, not because they are forced to."

Lamadrid further built on this by also adding, "Google's market share in general search is consistent with consumer surveys showing that 95% of users prefer Google to rival search engines."

The claim comes up in response to a €4.3bn fine issued by the EU in 2018 for Google illegally using its mobile operating system to "cement its dominant position" in the search engine world.