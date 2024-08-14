Google reveals new Pixel 9 phones

HQ

Google has just unveiled the 9th generation of its flagship Pixel line, including a new Pixel, Pixel Pro, Pixel Pro XL, and Pixel Pro Fold. All of these phones feature a brand-new Google Tensor G4 chip which is set to improve a lot of features.

First, from the images you can see the design mostly remains the same, with a few slight differences which will apparently make it fit more snugly in the hand. There's a change to the camera bar, too, seeing a small but notable evolution from past phones. Google also claims that the Pixel 9 will be twice as durable as the Pixel 8.

There's a large focus on Google's Gemini AI in these phones as well. You'll get a year of Gemini Advanced with your Pixel 9 purchase no matter what phone you get, and the AI will remain installed on your phone to support with daily tasks and activities.

A better weather app, different sizes of the Pro models, and more show that the Pixel 9 is looking to be quite different from its predecessors, but it's clear that AI is front and centre in showing off the latest features.

This is an ad: