Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Google reveals Barbie, Hogwarts Legacy, Oppenheimer and The Last of Us were top searches in 2023

We've googled some interesting things this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As we're just three weeks away from going into a new year it's time to reflect on 2023. Some of the biggest companies and services in the world also like to do that. This includes Google, as the word's most famous search engine has revealed what we've asked for information about in 2023. I've included the global top 10 lists for games, movies and TV shows below, and there are a few surprises on them...even if we all knew what the two most searched movies were.

Games


  1. Hogwarts Legacy

  2. The Last of Us

  3. Connections

  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India

  5. Starfield

  6. Baldur's Gate 3

  7. スイカ ゲーム

  8. Diablo IV

  9. Atomic Heart

  10. Sons of the Forest

Movies


  1. Barbie

  2. Oppenheimer

  3. Jawan

  4. Sound of Freedom

  5. John Wick: Chapter 4

  6. Avatar: The Way of Water

  7. Everything Everywhere All at Once

  8. Gadar 2

  9. Creed III

  10. Pathaan

TV Shows


  1. The Last of Us

  2. Wednesday

  3. Ginny & Georgia

  4. One Piece

  5. Kaleidoscope

  6. King the Land

  7. The Glory

  8. That '90s Show

  9. The Fall of the House of Usher

  10. Shadow and Bone

Which of these have you googled the most in 2023?

Google reveals Barbie, Hogwarts Legacy, Oppenheimer and The Last of Us were top searches in 2023


Loading next content