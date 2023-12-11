Google reveals Barbie, Hogwarts Legacy, Oppenheimer and The Last of Us were top searches in 2023

HQ

As we're just three weeks away from going into a new year it's time to reflect on 2023. Some of the biggest companies and services in the world also like to do that. This includes Google, as the word's most famous search engine has revealed what we've asked for information about in 2023. I've included the global top 10 lists for games, movies and TV shows below, and there are a few surprises on them...even if we all knew what the two most searched movies were.

Games





Hogwarts Legacy

The Last of Us

Connections

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Starfield

Baldur's Gate 3

スイカ ゲーム

Diablo IV

Atomic Heart

Sons of the Forest



Movies





Barbie

Oppenheimer

Jawan

Sound of Freedom

John Wick: Chapter 4

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Gadar 2

Creed III

Pathaan



TV Shows





The Last of Us

Wednesday

Ginny & Georgia

One Piece

Kaleidoscope

King the Land

The Glory

That '90s Show

The Fall of the House of Usher

Shadow and Bone



Which of these have you googled the most in 2023?