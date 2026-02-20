Google releases Gemini 3.1 Pro

HQ

A new hyped version of Gemini, the 3.1 Pro has already hit some devices and platforms. This version is a huge improvement, at least on paper, in regards to reasoning and understanding of code, images, audio, video and text. This includes making visualizations of data in real-time, advanced simulation capabilities.

Google claims that this version will "bridge the gap between complexity and a user friendly design.

Gemini 3.1 Pro scores better than other AI systems on a number of critical tests, including the ARC-AGI-2 which many consider the golden standard. Gemini 3.1 Pro is already available for Pro and Ultra subscribers, some only in preview depending on platform.