Google releases Android widget to keep track of screen time

It currently only works with Pixel phones.

It's easy to pick up your phone to check Twitter and TikTok - and then a time warp occurs. Next time you check what time it is, an hour has passed without you achieving nothing more than liking cats and people falling off bikes. Google is trying to make widgets more popular again with Android 12, which has several new features, and one way to make people rediscover widgets is a screen time widget.

It has been released by Google themselves, but is currently only working with Pixel phones, although we assume it will be released for all Androids eventually. The widget syncs directly to Digital Wellbeing, and keeps track on how much screen time you have and specifies which ones you are using most and for how long.

Does this sounds like something you would use?

