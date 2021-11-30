Google Play crowns Pokémon Unite as the best game of 2021

With the year drawing to a close, Google has reflected on some of the best apps and games to hit the Play Store in 2021.
The winner within its best game category might raise a few eyebrows, though, as it is none other than Pokémon Unite. The free-to-play MOBA is a little bit of a controversial pick, as its reveal trailer became The Pokémon Company's most disliked YouTube video, and it was criticised at launch due to its pay-to-win microtransactions. Still, it took home the award due to its "dynamic gameplay and cross-platform experience."
Unite also received a nod in the Best Competitive category, where it found itself company with the likes of League of Legends: Wild Rift and Marvel Future Revolution. Similar to Unite, My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge also found itself named in two categories - Best Indies and Best for Tablets.
You can take a look at the list of winners below:
Best Game:
Pokémon Unite (TiMi Studio Group, The Pokémon Company)
User's choice:
Garena Free Fire Max (Garena)
Best Competitive:
League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble)
Pokémon Unite (TiMi Studio Group, The Pokémon Company)
Rogue Land (Huuuge Games)
Suspects: Mystery Mansion (Wildlife Studios)
Best Game Changers:
Inked (Somnium Gammes)
JankenUP (Humita)
Knights of San Francisco (Raidead)
Overboard! (Inkle)
Tears of Themis (MiHoYo)
Best Pick Up & Play
Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game (Pine Studio)
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! (King)
Disney Pop Town (Sundaytoz Corp)
Switchcraft: Magical Match 3 (Wooga)
Towers: Relaxing Puzzle (Jox Development)
Best Indies:
7 Billion Humans (Tomorrow Corporation)
Bird Alone (George Batchelor)
Donut County (Ben Esposito)
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge (Devolver Digital)
Puzzling Peaks EXE (AppSir)
Best for Tablets:
Chicken Police - Paint it Red! (HandyGames)
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge (Devolver Digital)
The Procession to Calvary (Nephilim Game Studios)
Overboard! (Inkle)
League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
Thanks, Gamesindusty.biz.