Google plans to release over 100 Stadia games during 2021

It was recently revealed that Google has closed all internal game development, which led to some serious doubt for the future of its game streaming service Stadia, even though Google itself says it is going to focus on external development instead. And it seems like we can look forward to at least 100 games for Stadia this year.

In an update on the official homepage, Google writes:

"We're thrilled to continue bringing great games from some of the best developers for our players to experience within the Stadia store. Over the next few weeks and months, players can expect to see everything from action-filled RPGs to competitive co-op titles and nimble platformers. That includes Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (Feb. 23), Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut (Feb. 23), It came from space and ate our brains (Mar. 2), FIFA 21 (Mar. 17), Kaze and the Wild Masks (Mar. 26), Judgment (Apr. 23), Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football, and Hellpoint.

These games represent just a sampling of the more than 100 games that will be added to the Stadia store for our players in 2021 to share, experience, and play with friends. See below for more details on each game, including features and other new info!"

We'll see how the decision to cancel all game development will affect peoples trust in Stadia, but no matter how you look at it - we should all be able to agree that it hasn't been increased. At least there seems to be new games to play for quite some time.