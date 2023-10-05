Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro has now launched

HQ

Pixel just launched their new Pixel 8 series, and honestly, we are both impressed at AI being in your next phone at this level, and also really worried about the implications of it.

The new Tensor G3 processor and Android 14 should be the headline, but they just enable you to use the extremely powerful AI that hides in the phone. The design is slightly more soft, and uses the new Actua display, increasing its brightness a lot.

Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch display, and the Pro model a 6.7-inch Super Actua display that maxes out at 2400 nits.

There are a lot of camera improvements, but the most impressive part is Google's use of AI to sharpen images, enabling you to - as Google claims - have photos that equal 10x optical zoom. The AI functions also lets you search the web for things you find in your daily life, and extremely powerful editing tools like the magic eraser has now been improved and expanded upon, giving you the power to photoshop your images like never before. The Pro model has a reworked 50MP camera and a Magic Editor that lets you combines several images into one, letting you resize and reposition objects and people. While impressive, it will make you question every photo you receive from friends and family.

Later, a light but powerful video editing suite will be released as well. It even has a built-in audio editor that lets you remove barking dogs or traffic noise from your video. It is very impressive, but also slightly scary.

Pixel 8 can also read you webpages, summarise them, and auto-translate whatever you hold the camera towards, and an integrated Call Screen acts as a layer between you and unknown callers who will be asked questions before the call is accepted on your behalf.

Besides this, we took note of the temperature sensor that can measure your food and objects, seven years of security updates and the fact that most bundles include a free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro and premium offers on different Google services. American pricing is $699 / $999, but we have already seen a number of good local deals.