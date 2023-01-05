Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Google Pixel 7a Hands-On Video Leaks

It might make you rethink buying a Pixel 7.

A couple of videos have surfaced online claiming to show off the Google Pixel 7a phone, which hasn't yet been officially revealed. While you should take this leak with a pinch of salt, a lot of signs point to these videos being of the Pixel 7a.

Going into the supposed specs of the phone, it will allegedly have a 90Hz screen, just like the Pixel 7, as well as 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Again, these features match the phone's predecessor, while showing an upgrade from the Pixel 6 and 6a.

Otherwise, there are some distinguishing features that make this phone different from the Pixel 7. Namely, the camera lenses show a different design and the block holding the camera itself is a little less raised. Again, we can't say for certain if this is a Google Pixel 7a, but if it is, it might make you rethink that Pixel 7 purchase.

