Google Pixel 10a opens for pre-orders soon

While omitting basically every single detail, a recent Google video did reveal that you can pre-order from 18th of February 2026, a bit fun as, depending on your country, the Google Store still has a "new" label on the Google 10 phones.

The video, and subsequent X post by famous leaker @evleaks, did show us the new phone in the form of what seems to be official marketing images, indicating substantial water proofing and the use of Google Gemini Live, like the design, not exactly surprising for anyone having even basic knowledge of Googles phone program.

While some sources claim that it runs on the Tensor G4 processor, most analysts consider that unlikely as the Google Pixel 10 series uses the Tensor G5, so a phone released more than half a year later should at least use the same processor despite being a lower tier phone.