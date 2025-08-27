Google Pixel 10

Pixel has now reached its 2025 edition, and if you were expecting a new design, you will be disappointed. It still has rounded corners and a distinct camera housing, is still very streamlined and minimalistic, and the same can be said about its user interface. Everything has been designed to the utmost.

The tested model was in a stylish indigo blue colour, which is very bold, attractive, and not garish. However, it's almost a shame, but necessary, to use a cover, as the surface is satiny to the touch. It strikes a good balance between premium feel and weight, and considering that Google has used recycled materials in pretty much everything, it feels both new and stylish.

The AI and multifunction button is located above the volume button, something I had to get used to. The screen is Google's Actua, i.e. OLED, 1080×2424, and 422ppi. On paper, it's inferior to the Pro model, but in reality, it's really good. It's only when you compare it directly and with HDR content that you can see the difference, and believe me the difference is there, but it's mostly for nerds like me who are into nuances. The screen runs at 120Hz adaptively, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and can reach 3000 nits with HDR content, while the colours are 24-bit.

Google has also included other features: Seven years of guaranteed updates that are not only security, but also functionality. It also comes with Android 16, which is amazingly fast, and almost everything happens instantly. I had to run two powerful games at the same time to notice a difference, thanks to Google's G5 Tensor CPU.

This is an ad:

There are a number of built-in safety features, including car crash detection. Fortunately, I didn't get to test it, but both the feature and a host of others, such as heart rate drop and fall detection, will be found in the upcoming Pixel Watch. Likewise, I didn't get to test the emergency call feature, as it's illegal to test it for fun, but it seems to work where I live.

The battery is just under 5000 mAh and lasts more than enough for a whole day. Fast charging and wireless charging via Qi2 are supported, and now there is Pixel Snap, a magnetic system familiar from other manufacturers. It's fully compatible with Qi2 wireless charging, something other manufacturers seem to have forgotten exists. So whether you have MagSafe or Qi2 products, they work with the Pixel 10.

AI has finally reached a level where it's useful, including simple things like better support for my own language. Now we're just waiting for real-time translation with your own voice during phone calls, which in my opinion, is one of the most impressive and useful features AI can offer.

This is an ad:

On the other hand, I love how many separate apps - e.g. QR code scanners or the "Arter" app, which can tell you whether a plant is poisonous, useful, or just a weed - are now redundant. See, that's sensible use of AI. However, there are a few flaws. If you edit directly in the camera app, the AI results are not always great, and it takes a little practice to make it look natural. If you use AI in the form of Gemini and edit there, you will usually get the message: "This feature is not available in your region." And considering that Gemini Pro is not included in the price but costs around £20 per month, that's not good enough.

Now that we're on the subject of the camera, I have to admit that it's good, really good. The ability to take pictures in low light conditions is particularly impressive for what is an "entry-level" phone. The main camera is a 48 MP wide-angle camera that also does macro, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 10.8 MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Google also has digital zoom up to 20x, which works fine at first, but as you approach 20x, image noise occurs. It's nice to have the option, but it's important to emphasise that it's significantly worse than optical zoom. 4K video is supported, and there's a 10.5 MP selfie camera for those who use it, however, I'm surprised that there isn't better slow-motion support.

The price is a bit of a problem. It costs around £800 for the 128 GB version and around £900 for 256 GB. But then we're almost at Pixel Pro level, which starts at around £950.

Google is also pleased with their built-in VPN, which works easily and effortlessly, but there is no option to configure it. Perhaps this will come when the phone is released, but not during the test period. However, we had no problems accessing streaming content from other countries, so there is some kind of automated magic at work.

The sound is excellent and far better than I had feared for the cheapest model in the series. However, I am surprised that Wi-Fi 7 is not supported.

Overall, the Pixel 10 is an excellent phone: fast, usable, practical, functional, with a good camera and a screen that really delivers. But it should, at that price. I think the price is too high when you consider the shortcomings that also exist and when some design elements are locked in place. For example, I can't stand that the search bar is stuck at the bottom of the screen, and I can't remove or move it. If I wanted a locked system, I would have chosen a different manufacturer. Furthermore, the leap to a Pro is not particularly big, because the Pixel 10 is already a semi-expensive cousin. Lower the price, please, then you'll have the best entry-level AI phone on the market.