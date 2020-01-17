Google outlines features hitting Stadia over next few months

Google's anticipated Stadia streaming platform launched back in November, and now Google has revealed future plans for the service in 2020, having already made big moves since launch.

For example, Typhoon Studios has been welcomed into the Stadia Games and Entertainment umbrella, Chromecast Ultras have been updated to play Stadia on more devices, and a second buddy pass has been launched too, but what's in store for the future?

For a start, Google is planning over 10 games in the first half of the year that will only be available on Stadia when they launch, with over 120 games coming to the service in 2020. Details will be shared soon, but this bodes well considering the criticism aimed at the limited lineup at launch.

Stadia is also set to be updated with various other features over the next three months, including support for 4K gaming on the web, adding further assistant functionality when playing on the web, supporting other Android phones, and wireless gameplay on the web through the controller.

More games coming to Stadia Pro in February will be shared towards the end of January, but for now you can check out our experiences with Stadia via the stream below.

Have you tested Stadia out?

You watching Advertisements