Google officially announces the Pixel Fold

It's been long rumoured that a Google Pixel Fold device is on its way, and now Google has finally shut down the rumours by actually announcing the device. Revealed as part of a weird Star Wars Day joke, where the tech company stated "May The Fold Be With You", we're given a first glimpse at the device and even told about when we can expect to learn more about it.

The website for the Pixel Fold simply states that on May 10, Google will be showing off the device during the Google I/O keynote, and that's about all we know officially about the phone right now.

The website does feature a disclaimer that states: "Pixel Fold coming soon. This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission or other regulators. These devices may not be sold or otherwise distributed until required legal authorizations have been obtained."

So, there's probably a good chance we get a release date next week, as hopefully by then the gadget will have been authorised.