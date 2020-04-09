Google offers free two-month sub to Google Stadia Pro

In an unexpected move, Google has announced that it will make Stadia Pro free to everyone for a couple of months, whether you've signed up before or not.

That means immediate access to nine games, including Grid, Destiny 2, and Thumper. Of course, it will be possible to purchase other games directly from the store, which you can then play even if you decide to delete your subscription to Stadia Pro.

Those who are already subscribed to the service won't receive a charge for the next two months. After these two months, the cost of Stadia Pro will go back to €9.99 per month, with the option to delete your subscription at any time.

But how to register for the service? Here are the steps to take:



Visit Stadia.com to register



Download Stadia app on Android or iOS



You can play from a Chrome OS PC, desktop or tablet with a keyboard and mouse, or with your compatible controller



You can play from your Pixel phones or other compatible Android smartphones



Considering the increase in Internet traffic due to the presence of more people in their homes, Google has also announced that it will limit the use of bandwidth based on a variety of domestic and local Internet factors. To further reduce the load on the network, Google announced a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution from 4k to 1080p. Most users won't notice a significant drop in terms of game quality on their desktop or laptop, but you will be able to choose data usage options directly from your Stadia app. For more details, visit the official site.

What do you think of this move by Google?