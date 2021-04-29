Google now offers googling for games with Stadia

You're watching Advertisements

Some headlines really just want to write themselves, like how a company like Google, famous for search engines, waited one and a half year to add a search engine to their game streaming service Stadia.

But here we are, and Google has now announced that you can actually search for games in Stadia, something that "will make finding your favorite games much easier." So that's what a search engine does, who would've thought?

Google has also added an convenient way to sort your game library better, and teases other upcoming features.