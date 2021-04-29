Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Google now offers googling for games with Stadia

Better sorting options have also been added to enable you to easily sort your library.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Some headlines really just want to write themselves, like how a company like Google, famous for search engines, waited one and a half year to add a search engine to their game streaming service Stadia.

But here we are, and Google has now announced that you can actually search for games in Stadia, something that "will make finding your favorite games much easier." So that's what a search engine does, who would've thought?

Google has also added an convenient way to sort your game library better, and teases other upcoming features.

Google now offers googling for games with Stadia


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy