Google now has a The Last of Us Easter egg

HQ

It seems the Cordyceps pandemic has also infected Google searches, as if you go onto the search engine's homepage right now, you can find tendrils and mushrooms sprouting all over your monitor.

Don't worry, this infection won't last on your computer any longer than you want it to, though by searching The Last of Us right now on a fresh Google page, you will see a red mushroom pop up in the bottom of your screen.

Clicking that will begin the infection, and the more you click, the worse it gets, eventually reaching the point where you can't see any of the results on the page.

This neat Easter egg just shows how influential The Last of Us is becoming as more episodes continue to release. We're not even halfway through the show yet, and still it seems to be all anyone is talking about when it comes to TV right now.

Have you seen The Last of Us yet? Let us know what you thought.