Google Maps now shows Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America

Donald Trump had some big and wild ideas leading to his return this year. One of these ideas was renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which doesn't actually involve anything major changing besides the name of the body of water.

Following on from Trump's renaming, Google Maps now shows the gulf as the Gulf of America in brackets, with the Gulf of Mexico still being the original name of the body of water. Via The Verge, Mexican users will still see it as The Gulf of Mexico, but everyone else now gets an additional name attached to it.

We'll have to see if this name change sticks. At least for now, Trump seems adamant on calling it t the Gulf of America, but as his presidency continues, other issues that take more pressing attention might see us return to calling it the Gulf of Mexico.

Which name do you prefer?

