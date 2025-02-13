Google Maps blocks Gulf of America reviews amid name change backlash

HQ

Google Maps has sparked controversy after renaming the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" for users in the United States. The change, which follows an executive order from President Donald Trump to update official government documents, has now led to a flood of backlash online.

Users quickly left negative reviews on the platform, only for Google to disable them, claiming it was to prevent irrelevant or off-topic contributions. Critics argue that Google is censoring dissenting opinions, accusing the company of silencing voices not in favour of the controversial renaming.

Notably, this isn't the first time review-bombing has made headlines; similar actions have been seen in protests against companies and government actions. The decision to block reviews mirrors earlier efforts by other tech giants, like Apple, who also adopted the name change (as you can see here). For now, it remains to be seen whether Google will reverse its stance or continue to navigate the growing wave of discontent.