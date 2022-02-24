Google launches a Batman easter egg

HQ

Google is frequently launching easter eggs on their search engine, often during national days around the world or other special occasions. And now they've been at it again, just in time for the premiere of The Batman on March 4.

All you have to do is head to Google and search for Bat-Signal, Bruce Wayne or Gotham City, and you will get a tiny, moving bat-signal. Click it and you will be treated to some pretty cool Batman animations. It should be noted that this is not a marketing stunt from Warner, and it will run for a year - so let's do some Bat-Signal searching already!

Thanks Variety