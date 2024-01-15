Google is the latest company to be met with layoffs

HQ

Google is the latest major company to make significant job cuts. Following rumours of layoffs throughout last week, Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini has confirmed to The Verge that layoffs have taken place at the company.

It's unclear just how many people have lost their job, but it was mentioned that "a few hundred" jobs were cut in each of the hardware divisions for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit, which suggests that around 1,000 employees have been laid off.

The reason behind the layoffs seems to revolve around efficiency efforts, and judging by recent comments, this could just be the start of job cuts at Google, as Mencini mentioned that "some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes".

While 1,000 laid off employees is a huge amount, Google's parent company, Alphabet, employs over 180,000 people, meaning the recent cuts are less than 1% of the total workforce.