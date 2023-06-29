Google is said to have scrapped its augmented reality headset Iris

HQ

There doesn't seem to be an AR headset from Google, at least not if we are to believe the report presented by The Verge where they claim to have received information that the so-called Project Iris has been scrapped. Instead, Google is now said to be focusing on software adapted for AR and AX, a type of platform for other manufacturers to build on. Samsung is one of the partners previously mentioned to collaborate with the technology giant and they are now said to be developing their own headset that may use Google's platform.

If the rumours are true, it would not be the first time the two companies have collaborated and we have seen the same approach used for the development of mobile phones where Google has had a finger more on the software side, especially when it comes to Samsung's foldable phones.

What is your view on the future of AR and AX?