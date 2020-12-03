Google is illegally spying on its employees before terminating them

You're watching Advertisements

According to the National Labor Relations Board, Google is guilty of violating several US labour laws, as Google has been caught red handed paying an unusual interest in those employees that organise protests, before firing them.

Two employees were fired in 2019 in connection with employee protests, one protest was against working with IRI Consultants - who is infamous for their anti-union behaviour. The person, Laurence Berland, was fired based on "reviewing other employees calendars" - a basis and policy that the National Labor Relations Board has deemed unlawful. Multiple others were fired as well in connection with the protest, but for other reasons.

Kathryn Spiers was fired shortly after for coding a pop-up when Google employees visited the IRI Consultants, as it stated "Googlers have the right to participate in protected concerted activities". The foundation of the termination was a "violation of security policy", a termination that the National Labor Relations Board finds unlawful as well, and a wording that Spiers has found hurtful to her reputation.

Worst case, Google can be forced to rehire and pay back wages to both.

This is an ongoing spiral as Google since 2018 has seen a large share of protests, petitions and walkouts due to a large number of extremely unfortunate cases for Google in relation to how they treat their staff.