Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Google is celebrating the arrival of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth with a browser surprise

Choco Bill would be proud.

To mark the arrival of the very, very well-received Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Square Enix has teamed up with Google for a little surprise on your browser search bar.

By simply typing into the Google search bar either "Final Fantasy" or "Chocobo", you'll see a symbol pop up on the bottom of the screen, where upon clicking it, you will get to witness a sweet animation where a flock of pixelated Chocobo run across the screen, making everything rumble. The neat part about this surprise is that you can spam the button and make countless Chocobo run across your screen at once and make your browser cry for help as it attempts to render all the birds in one go.

If you haven't started your Rebirth adventure yet, be sure to read our review of the game here, or watch our video review below, and check out our Queen's Blood card game guide too.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

