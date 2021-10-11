Google is banning ads that promote false climate change information

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported that Google has made the decision to ban misleading anti-vaccination content on YouTube, a move that intends to reduce the amount of false content on the platform. But, Google isn't stopping with just this, as it has now also announced that it is banning ads that promote false information on climate change.

"In recent years, we've heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change. Advertisers simply don't want their ads to appear next to this content. And publishers and creators don't want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos."

As for what kinds of ads will fall into this category, Google mentioned, "This includes content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change."

Alike the anti-vaccination move, Google has implemented this new policy following the consultation with various sources versed in climate science, and will be using human and automated tools to enforce the new policy.

While the move does seem to be driven by a financial aspect, or as Google phrases it, to "strengthen the integrity of our advertising ecosystem", it does mark a good move in the effort to support the spread of mis-leading information on the internet.

Thanks, BBC.