Google IO 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Google IO 2020 has been cancelled due to the ongoing challenges surrounding coronavirus, it has been announced. There remains hope for a digital version, with livestreaming a likelihood, with the news revealed by one of the participants, who confirmed the cancellation mail he had received over on Twitter.

Google writes that:

"Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google IO to best connect with our developer community"

The same statement has been posted on the conference website.

To Google's credit, all participants will get a full refund and are by default granted the option of attending next year (access is usually via a draw).