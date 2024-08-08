Google has unveiled the new Google TV Streamer 4K

HQ

Google has unveiled its new streaming device called Google TV Streamer 4K, which can be considered a more direct challenger to Apple TV than their previous solutions. Among other things, it offers a new processor that is 22% faster than Chromecast with Google TV, it has also expanded the RAM from 1.5 GB to 4 GB and doubled the storage space from 16 to 32 GB. It also has a built-in Thread router, which means it can be used as a hub for your smart home if you have one.

Google TV Streamer 4K differs somewhat in appearance from their previous devices as this is not a dongle that hangs on the back of the TV in the HDMI socket, this is, as you can see, a box that can be placed on your TV cabinet, just like Apple TV.

In addition, like its predecessor, it supports most streaming services and can display 4K with HDR. Thanks to Google's AI, however, you should get better recommendations from the various streaming services than you previously received. The cast function will of course also be available if you want to stream something from your mobile or tablet.

Google TV Streamer 4K comes in the colours Hazel and Porcelain and will go on sale on September 24 with a price of $99.99.