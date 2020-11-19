Google has Stadia plans beyond 2023

You're watching Advertisements

It has been a very bumpy road for Google Stadia, which has struggled to compete ever since the very troubled launch a year ago. Today, the service works better, but it still has some odd pricing and a severe lack of games. Some people have feared Google would just cancel everything, but fortunately, this does not seem to be the case.

9To5Google has picked up that Google is right now trying to attract developers, and during the video game industry conference MEGAMIGS a few days ago, Stadia Games and Entertainment's Portfolio Director Julien Cuny was offering a "special bonus" to developers who would let Google publish their upcoming titles in 2023 and also later. They were reportedly especially interested in RPG's.

Basically, it seems like Google is going nowhere, and hopefully we'll see some major investments into video games going forward to make Stadia more attractive.