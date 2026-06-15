Google has a competitor of sorts to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

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Google has released a new "fly around the world" feature in Google Earth. The thing here is that it is very similar to Microsoft Flight Simulator, but free, as reported by Tweak Town.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is a flying simulator on its own level. Microsoft hasn't seen any competition in this niche from other major players in the "Earth mapping" business, such as Google... until now. Google has released an experimental flight simulator mode for Google Earth, specifically the web app version.

This mode is designed for "casual exploration rather than high-fidelity aerodynamic training". Google Earth is free to use, and as a web application, there isn't anything to install. You can check out Google Earth here.