Google confirms August 20th for Pixel 10 & wearables event

Google has confirmed that its next Made by Google hardware event will take place on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in New York City, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) and streaming live on YouTube. This marks the company's return to New York after hosting last year's event in Mountain View, California.

The spotlight is expected to fall on the eagerly awaited Pixel 10 lineup, which likely includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and possibly a dust‑proof Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Rumors suggest the Pixel 10 may be Google's first phone with a three‑camera setup, while the Pro models, including the foldable, could debut enhancements such as bigger batteries, advanced foldable durability (possibly IP68), and the new Tensor G5 chip built on TSMC's 3 nm process.

Wearable updates will likely include the Pixel Watch 4 — rumored to come in 41 mm and 45 mm variants — and a refreshed Pixel Buds 2a.. We also expect deep integration with Android 16 (already released), Material 3 Expressive UI, and enhanced software features powered by Gemini AI.

