Google Chrome has just received an unexpected speed boost

Google Chrome has just been hit with an unexpected injection of speed. Following a recent update, search results are 4X more likely to be shown within 500 ms. That means you no longer have to waste precious fractions of a second when searching for some of life's big questions. To reap the advantages of this upgrade though, you will need to ensure that Google Chrome is your default browser.

This boost in speed is said to be due to the company's PartitionAlloc investment. Browsing using Chrome is said to now use less than 20% memory, and this has resulted in one in six searches now being as fast as "a blink of an eye." You can read more about Google Chrome's recent update here.

