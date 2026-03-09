Google CEO offered $692M pay package

HQ

The esteemed Financial Times was the first to spot a semi-complex, performance based salary deal made to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

In short, over the next three years, and based on both Wing, a drone delivery venture from Waymo, who normally deals in self-driving cars, and is a part of Googles parent company, Alphabet, as well as new stock incentives and performance goals, he is potentially earning $692.000.000, or more than $230.000.000 a year, being able to buy a more than one new Lamborghini Revuelto supercar a day, all year round.

While the salary seems extreme no matter the comparison, he has been able to grow Google seven times over since taking charge in 2015, and as a large shareholder, most sources claim that despite selling of $650M worth of shares during 2025, he still holds enough shares equaling around $500M.