Google brings Squid Game to your browser ahead of season 2 premiere

HQ

Google has teamed up with Netflix to bring the thrill of Squid Game directly to your browser, just days ahead of the show's highly anticipated second season. By searching "Squid Game" on Google, users can access a mini-game version of the iconic "Red Light, Green Light" challenge from the series' first season.

The game, accessible on both desktop and mobile browsers, features six virtual contestants racing to the finish line under the watchful eye of the infamous Young-Hee doll. Players must move when the doll turns away and freeze when she turns back. Each mistake results in the disappearance of one contestant, heightening the suspense as players strive to succeed. Those who make it to the finish line are rewarded with a cascade of confetti and a digital piggy bank.

This collaboration isn't Google's only nod to the Squid Game universe. On December 17, Netflix also launched Squid Game: Unleashed, a free multiplayer experience. Both initiatives build excitement for the second season, premiering December 26, 2024. Fans can look forward to the return of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he fights to dismantle the deadly games. Netflix has also confirmed a third and final season for 2025.

Ready to test your skills and relive the suspense? Search "Squid Game" on Google to dive into the action.

