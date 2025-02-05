Google backs down on promise not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

HQ

Google appears to have loosened up its self-imposed AI restrictions, removing the promise not to use its AI learning for weapons and surveillance.

As per CNN, in the new ethics policy from Google this promise has disappeared. As a self-imposed restriction, there's nothing stopping Google from removing it, but it is likely to raise concerns about the future uses of AI and how one of the biggest companies on the planet is planning to use the technology.

"There's a global competition taking place for AI leadership within an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. We believe democracies should lead in AI development, guided by core values like freedom, equality, and respect for human rights," said senior vice president of research, labs, technology & society James Manyika and Google DeepMind head Demis Hassabis.

"We believe that companies, governments, and organizations sharing these values should work together to create AI that protects people, promotes global growth, and supports national security."

From the sounds of it, this means Google is removing its restrictions to better support nations using the power of AI. We'll have to see whether this has any real applications, but it's clear that AI is here to stay.