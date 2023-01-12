Google Announces Stadia Shutdown Time

HQ

We already know that Stadia is shutting down its Stadia service on the 18th of January, but now we also know when exactly that will take place. At 11:59, Pacific Time, Stadia will be no more.

Technically, this means that Europe won't face a shutdown until the 19th, as the 11:59 PT timing puts us at 7:59 GMT and 8:59 CET. This essentially allows for gamers using Stadia to do what they can to transfer their games onto other platforms.

After being announced late last year, the shut down of Stadia came as a surprise to many, and led to a lot of frustration after Google essentially left it up to developers to give gamers their titles on other platforms.

But, now the initial chaos has died down somewhat, next week will bring the final moments of Stadia and let us say goodbye to an ambitious service that suffered from a poor launch and lack of faith by Google.

Thanks, The Verge