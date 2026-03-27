Google announced new, open-source version of Android Automotive OS

HQ

It looks like Google will be taking on a much more central role in your car in the near future. The company has announced a new, open-source version of its Android Automotive OS designed to power not just infotainment but almost everything else inside too.

The updated platform is called Android Automotive OS for Software Defined Vehicles (AAOS SDV), and instead of simply running apps on a dashboard screen, Google's software is being positioned as the central system controlling large parts of the car's functionality, as reported by InsideEV's.

That includes things like climate control, seat adjustments, lighting, and displays, areas traditionally handled by separate software modules from different suppliers. By consolidating those systems, Google aims to simplify development and reduce the complexity automakers currently face.

The move is part of a broader industry trend toward so-called "software-defined vehicles", where features can be updated, improved, or even added remotely after purchase. Google says making the platform open source will allow manufacturers to build on a shared foundation while focusing on their own unique features and branding.

The new platform is expected to become available through the Android Open Source Project later in 2026, with partners like Renault and Qualcomm already involved in early development.