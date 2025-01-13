Google and Samsung launches open-source Dolby Atmos competitor

HQ

While currently only available on Samsung's 2025 TVs and soundbars, which is fair, given that they did pay a lot of the development fees, Eclipsa Audio is supposed to be a sort of alternative for those who perhaps deal with less professional production.

According to a press release from Samsung, it "allows creators to adjust audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections, to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience," and will this year enable creators to upload video material using Eclipsa Audio to YouTube.

There is also a certification program on the way to ensure "the highest standards of sound fidelity," which is sort of an oxymoron since the main target is better spatial audio on TVs, and TVs by definition are some of the worst playback options in the universe.

It didn't say so in the press release, but a bit of research reveals that it uses 28 input channels that can be set to output to a set number of speakers or normal stereo headphones, as well as using binaural rendering. Eclipsa uses IAMF — Immersive Audio Model and Formats — and you can read the entire specification right here. While supporting many existing and widely used audio formats, it seems that using the newer Opus codec will be most likely.

While it may make little difference, at least in the short term, for home setups, this could potentially bring improved spatial sound to headphones and mobile audio.