Google and Nvidia Join Sony in Expressing Concerns About Microsoft Activision Blizzard Deal

Google and Nvidia have contacted the U.S. financial regulator Federal Trade Commission about Microsoft's buyout of Activision Blizzard.

The FTC has already sued to block the deal in December, and legal action is ongoing at the time of writing. The FTC argues that Microsoft's deal would reduce competition in the gaming industry, a claim that has been denied by the Xbox owner.

Google and Nvidia have both supported this FTC claim, warning that Microsoft would gain an unfair advantage in mobile, console, subscription, and cloud gaming. Nvidia has stopped short of fully opposing the deal, and instead just highlighted the importance of equal access to games.

Sony has been opposing this deal since it was first announced, consistently claiming it would give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the market. Google's involvement may at first seem puzzling, as it is shutting down its Stadia service, but it still has the Google Play Store, which could be influenced if Microsoft's Xbox app is the only way to access new Activision and King mobile titles.

