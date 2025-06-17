Goodwood Festival of Speed is hosting a big celebration to mark 75 years of F1

HQ

Considering the marketing push that has gone into it, you probably would have to live under a rock to not know that Formula 1 is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. We're told as much very frequently, and the imminently premiering live-action film starring Brad Pitt is just part of this major effort. But we can also expect F1 to take over one of the biggest motorsporting festivals of the year too, as Goodwood Festival of Speed will be hosting a big F1 celebration this year.

The event will see drivers of the current era and from the past taking a collection of F1 cars up the famous hill climb at the venue, all while a bunch of famous and iconic names appear too.

As for who we know for a fact will be present, we're told that Alain Prost, Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mika Hakkinen, Nigel Mansell, Mario Andretti, Jacques Villeneuve, Gerhard Berger, Mark Webber, Jacky Ickx, Ricardo Patrese, John Watson, Johnny Herbert, Haas drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon, Aston Martin designer Adrian Newey, F1 representative Ross Brawn, designer Gordon Murray, Karun Chandok, Derek Bell, Emanuelle Pirro, Jamie Chadwick, David Brabham, and Arturo Merzario.

In terms of the cars appearing, we can look forward to the Williams FW14B, McLaren MP4/4, Lotus 79, Haas VF-25, and Haas VF-16.

This is an ad:

Goodwood will occur between July 10-13 and you can watch the proceedings live on the Goodwood YouTube channel.