GoodbyeWorld Games latest title Before Your Eyes to launch on April 8

GoodbyeWorld Games, the indie studio behind the award-winning puzzle horror Close Your Eyes, has revealed that its next project will be launching on April 8.

The forthcoming project titled Before Your Eyes is a heartfelt narrative-driven game that sees you revisit some of the most pivotal moments of your life. This takes place on your journey to the afterlife, and it sees you interact with a strange cat-like creature known as the Ferryman. The game also features a unique 'blinking interaction mechanic' to progress the story, and this uses a player's webcam to detect their eye movement.

"We've been working on this game since college—for the better part of a decade—so it's really the definition of a labor of love," said Oliver Lewin, game director and composer.

"We really can't wait to get this into the hands of players, so they can finally experience this completely new way of using tech to tell human stories," added Graham Parkes, writer and creative director. "It's really something you have to experience firsthand."

You can check out the debut trailer for the game below: