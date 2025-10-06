Goodbye Windows 10: What happens after October 14th

HQ

The curtain finally falls on Windows 10 on October 14, when Microsoft ends official support for the operating system. Simply put, there will be no more security updates, and while existing PCs will continue to function, they'll gradually become more vulnerable to intrusions and other digital threats.

The biggest issue for many users is that Windows 11 has significantly higher hardware requirements, leaving older computers stranded without a viable upgrade path. The most controversial component is TPM 2.0, a security module that must be built into the motherboard or CPU to run Microsoft's latest OS. Some enthusiasts have found ways to bypass these requirements, but Microsoft strongly discourages such methods due to potential stability and security risks.

So, what can you do if your system doesn't meet the Windows 11 specs? Fortunately, there are alternatives. Linux offers a wide variety of user-friendly distributions — much easier to use than many might think. Chrome OS is another option, though not the most exciting one. And, of course, the simplest but most expensive route remains: buying a new PC.

The key takeaway? Don't postpone your decision. Once support ends, your machine becomes increasingly exposed to threats. If you're still running Windows 10, now's the time to evaluate your next move.