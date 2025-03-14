Goodbye to trade tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket: The system will disappear in the coming months

HQ

There's no denying that Pokémon TCG Pocket has been a huge success for the Japanese brand. Millions of downloads were the main symptom that we were seeing Pokémon do it again. A few months after launch, they added the feature of trading cards between users, but recent criticism has led The Pokemon Company to removetrade tokens, the currency needed for trading, and replace it with the"shine dust" system, which they have been accumulating since the game's inception.

According to an announcement on the official Pokémon blog, the move aims to make trading more accessible and fair for all players."Rarity cards between three Diamonds and one Star will require Iris Dust to be traded," the announcement explains. When the update is implemented, players will see their tokens transformed into dust. However, no exact date for implementation is known, although they claim it will happen before the end of autumn 2025.

To make matters worse, a feature will be added that will allow players to share which cards they want to trade, with no exact date. Also, the possibility of being able to trade two-star rarity or promotional cards, so far impossible, will be added in future updates.

