Good Stuff is a new three-day event for Google Stadia next week

You're watching Advertisements

Now that the competition is becoming increasingly fierce, given that realities such as xCloud for Microsoft and Amazon Luna (the latter announced just a few weeks ago) are looming, Google is taking action to relaunch its cloud gaming service Stadia. Through a tweet released in the past few hours, Mountain View-based company has announced a new event, lasting three days, called "Good Stuff".

Starting from October 20 until October 22, Google will provide three days of announcements, reveals, as well as three games to try. " It all starts October 20th at 9AM PT/6PM CET," as we read in the tweet that refers to the official Stadia channel on YouTube that will host the event.

It will be interesting to find out what announcements Google has in store for next week, perhaps open to iOS devices which, almost a year after the launch of the service, are still excluded.

Do you own Google Stadia?