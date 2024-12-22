English
Metal Gear Solid

Good Smile showcases a new stylish Solid Snake figure

Snake talk to me, Snake, Snaaaake!

Good Smile Company has a collectible figure in their Figma collection featuring Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. The figure stands approximately 15 cm tall and comes with two interchangeable facial expressions, several alternative hands, various weapons, and a cardboard box for Snake to hide in. Pre-orders are expected to open soon, with the release planned for October next year. However, no price has been revealed yet.

Is this something you'd consider adding to your bookshelf?

