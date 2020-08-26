Good Pizza, Great Pizza is landing on Switch next week

Everybody loves pizza. Well, most of us do. But have you ever thought about what goes into making a great pizza? Apparently there is a lot to consider, just as the pizza cooking simulator Good Pizza, Great Pizza shows you.

The game was initially released back in 2018, and it has been available on PC (Steam), iOS, and Android and Amazon. Now, proud Switch owners can get a taste as well.

Publisher PM Studios and developer TapBlaze have announced that Good Pizza, Great Pizza will launch on Switch via eShop on September 3d. The file is 599 MB, and the supported languages include Japanese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese and English. Finally, if you pre-order the game, you get a 20 per cent discount.

Are you tempted to fulfil your pizza dream, and make enough money to keep your business running?!