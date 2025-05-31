India Donaldson's Good One portrays 17-year-old Sam as she goes on a 3-day camping vacation with her father and his oldest friend. That's about as much as I can give you without spoiling this film, as even the synopsis I believe delves too deep into Good One.

It's more descriptive, mind, going on about the Catskills (which are a mountain belt in New York State) as well as the men's brotherly relationship, and a moment which gives the film a whole different context. However, I'm not going to hint at that, as Good One is best experienced blind. Donaldson uses all one hour and thirty minutes of her debut incredibly well, and so despite the film sometimes feeling as if it revolves around one key point, it's best to avoid that if you want to see it.

And it is one I'd recommend that you do see, particularly if you like feeling like you're really pulling back the curtain in a moment on somebody's life. Donaldson does a beautiful job capturing the essence of the human within the characters portrayed. Sam's dad Chris feels like a man we all know if he's not exactly our father, and his best friend Matt's dialogue seems so real at times it can feel like you're watching more of a documentary than a drama. If you're one that needs things to happen in your films, perhaps you'll have less of a good time, but the use of this grounded, real feeling through the acting and dialogue allows there to be this sense that we're on a family vacation with Sam.

This allows Donaldson to further play with tension throughout the movie. We know we're not here for a free ride, and therefore you're left questioning every minor event, every moment where things might go awry. I won't pretend like I was gripping the edge of my seat or anything like that. The film isn't as haunting or biting as some other reviews have labelled it, but it is impactful, and is one I continue to think about in the days after viewing it.

Good One's best work is in creating the character of Sam. Lily Collias' performance and Donaldson's writing make her a consistently engaging central character, who feels uniquely modern. Her phone is her escape, a way to remain in touch with friends and remove herself from the situation around her. Even as the men on the trip comment on her maturity, it helps show she's very much of the internet generation. She can be as wise as she pleases, but she is still in the very early stages of her life.

There are some gorgeous shots in this movie. Great, sweeping landscapes that remind me of the time a friend commented Americans live in the garden of Eden but only wish to build apartment complexes on it. I'm not sure how true the latter part of that statement is, but sometimes the wilderness of Good One is enough to take you away from the petty squabbles of Chris and Matt.

To knock Good One, if I must, the ending did feel a bit rushed, and if you know a bit about what the film's twist/emotional peak is, you're probably going to spend your viewing time waiting for one moment. However, overall I found Good One to be a brilliantly acted, written, and directed film. A coming-of-age piece that covers so much in such a short amount of time without giving you whiplash.