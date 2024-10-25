Good Omens to end with one long episode

Amid the allegations facing Neil Gaiman, co-author and creator of the Good Omens book/show, respectively, Amazon's streaming platform Prime Video is seemingly looking to essentially sweep the final season of Good Omens under the rug.

Deadline has reported that following plans to produce a full Season 3, Good Omens will now end with simply one long episode. It will be a feature-length episode spanning 90-minutes, and we likely won't be seeing it for a while either as despite former plans to film this year, the allegations caused production to pause and be delayed to early 2025.

Granted, the show has been existing on borrowed time as the book only covered the events of the first season, meaning the second outing and this planned final episode are not part of the formerly published story that was created by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

Do you think this is the right approach to ending Good Omens?